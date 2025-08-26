China’s Chaowei set to build major trade and industrial hub in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 26. The Chinese company Chaowei Group has presented a large-scale investment initiative in the Fergana region, aiming to establish industrial enterprises and a multifunctional trade complex, Trend reports via the regional government.

According to the project, production facilities of well-known Chinese brands will be launched in Fergana, with a focus on manufacturing and direct export of goods to neighboring countries and Europe. The complex will operate as a cluster, bringing together trade, logistics, and services under one hub.

Furthermore, plans also include the construction of service outlets, recreation centers, and hotels. This integrated approach is expected to create new jobs, ensure permanent employment for the local population, and increase the region’s export potential.

Regional governor Khairullo Bozorov, who met with Chaowei Group’s representative Wang Qiu, welcomed the project and confirmed that the regional authorities will provide support to facilitate its implementation.

The sides agreed to develop a detailed project concept and move forward with preparations in the near future.