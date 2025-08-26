Kazakhstan taps CRRC’s global expertise to modernize and expand rolling stock
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
In China’s Beijing, Kazakhstan Railways Chairman Talgat Aldybergenov met with CRRC Corporation Chairman Sun Yongcai to discuss expanding cooperation in locomotive production and rolling stock modernization. The companies, partners for over 20 years, highlighted ongoing projects, including the 2024 contract for 200 locomotives.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy