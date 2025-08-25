Azerbaijan-Georgia trade flourishes thanks to expanding non-oil sector
Azerbaijan’s trade with Georgia rose sharply in the first seven months of the year, reaching nearly $465 million, driven by strong growth in both exports and imports. Non-oil exports to Georgia accounted for almost $184 million, making the country a key market for Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy