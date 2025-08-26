Azerbaijan advances EdTech with development of AI Robot tutor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26.​ One of the key projects currently underway at the Institute of Control Systems (ICS) is the development of an AI-based “robot tutor” system, the institute’s Director General, academician Ali Abbasov, told reporters, Trend reports.

Abbasov noted that the system will understand and respond in Azerbaijani, aiming to provide accessible and high-quality educational support to students who cannot afford private tutors.

“With this system, students will be able to interactively study subjects such as history, geography, and mathematics with virtual instructors,” Abbasov said.

He noted that access to databases is essential for the project’s implementation.

“If provided, the system could be ready for use within seven to eight months. Negotiations are ongoing with the State Examination Center, and this system could become a milestone in applying artificial intelligence (AI) in education in Azerbaijan,” he added.

The official emphasized that the ICS has recently conducted significant research in AI, focusing on three main areas: intelligent decision-making, pattern recognition, and language technologies.

"Researchers at the institute have developed the first Azerbaijani language model. While it is not comparable to major global language models, it is optimized specifically for Azerbaijani and designed for tasks such as virtual assistants in call centers,” he concluded.

