Kyrgyzstan aims to forge strategic partnership with Germany

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 26. Kyrgyzstan aims to establish a strategic partnership with Germany, Chairman of the Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan - Head of the Presidential Administration, Adylbek Kasymaliev, said at the opening of the Kyrgyz-German Business Forum in Cholpon-Ata, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz government.

Speaking at the forum, Kasymaliev emphasized that Kyrgyzstan seeks to build an innovative, sustainable, and open economy and expressed readiness to implement joint projects with Germany.

“Kyrgyzstan is opening itself to the world as a reliable, predictable, and dynamic partner, ready to cooperate in various sectors. We are confident that on the basis of trust, mutual respect, and constructive collaboration, Kyrgyzstan and Germany can strengthen stability and ensure prosperity for our countries,” Kasymaliev said.

The forum, titled German Economy Day in Kyrgyzstan, was held in Kyrgyzstan's Cholpon-Ata as part of the Days of the Kyrgyz and German Economy series of events, aimed at promoting bilateral economic cooperation.