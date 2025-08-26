Uzbek Centrum Air opens gateway to Europe with direct flights to Copenhagen

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 26. Uzbek airline Centrum Air will launch direct flights between Tashkent and Copenhagen on October 2, which will be the company's first European route, Trend reports via Centrum Air.

Flights will operate twice a week – on Tuesdays and Thursdays. As of the time of publication, ticket prices start at $279.

“Centrum Air will offer Danish passengers convenient transit routes through Tashkent to Bangkok, Seoul, Guangzhou, Phuket, Tel Aviv, Almaty, Dushanbe, Bishkek, and other destinations,” the information notes.

The launch of this new route will integrate Copenhagen into the airline’s network and strengthen Tashkent’s position as a regional aviation hub.

The company also announced plans to expand its European destinations, including Manchester, Frankfurt, Madrid, Barcelona, and Rome.