Zangezur Corridor poised to supercharge Nakhchivan’s economic growth – presidential envoy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26.​ The Zangezur Corridor is set to drive Nakhchivan’s economic development at maximum speed, said Fuad Najafli, the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports.

Speaking at a special session at the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Washington, Najafli emphasized that the opening of the Zangezur Corridor will end Nakhchivan’s historical isolation and position the autonomous republic as a leading driver of economic growth not only for Azerbaijan but for the entire region.

He noted that after years of tension and blockade, the launch of a direct, uninterrupted, and secure transportation route connecting Nakhchivan with the rest of Azerbaijan will unlock new opportunities for the region. The development of new roads, railways, energy lines, and digital connections will transform Nakhchivan into a logistics hub, boosting trade, tourism, and the export potential of local production.

Najafli highlighted that the corridor will significantly accelerate economic development, expand energy and digital communication capabilities, and enhance trade volumes.

The official added that the Zangezur Corridor is not just a transportation link; it marks the beginning of a new phase that strengthens Azerbaijan’s economic, political, and geostrategic power and carries global significance for peace, stability, and cooperation in the region.

Alongside the Zangezur and Nakhchivan initiatives, Najafli stressed other national development priorities, including promoting digital and transparent governance, enhancing social welfare and employment, supporting youth, creating new jobs, and advancing environmental safety through water resource protection and green energy projects.

