Uzbekistan and Jordan set sights on boosting economic and investment ties

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 26. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan met with King Abdullah II of Jordan in Samarkand and discussed cooperation in trade, investment, Trend reports via the Uzbek president's office.

Furthermore, the leaders discussed ways to deepen political dialogue, cultural and humanitarian exchanges, and trade, economic, and investment cooperation. Both sides highlighted the long-standing friendship and noted the similarity of reform strategies in their countries.

Agreements were reached to enhance collaboration in industries such as chemicals, textiles, smart agriculture, geology, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and tourism. Plans were announced to establish an Intergovernmental Commission and a Business Council, with their first meetings scheduled by the end of the year, along with an Uzbek-Jordanian business forum to foster partnerships between leading companies.

Cultural and educational cooperation will also be intensified, including joint events, concerts, exhibitions, and the study of shared spiritual heritage. Both leaders emphasized promoting tolerant and enlightened Islam, with Uzbekistan proposing to host an upcoming session of King Abdullah II’s “Aqaba Process” initiative in Samarkand.

The launch of regular flights between the capitals and the introduction of a visa-free regime were discussed as measures to boost tourism and business exchanges. The talks concluded with King Abdullah II inviting President Mirziyoyev to visit Jordan in a constructive and trusting atmosphere.