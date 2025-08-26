Kazakhstan rolls out budget plan with strong growth and social focus for 2026–2028

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

At a government meeting in Kazakhstan, Finance Minister Madi Takiyev presented the draft law on the 2026 - 2028 Republican Budget. Key points include projected revenue growth from 23.1 to 27.6 trillion tenge, a decreasing budget deficit from 2.5 percent to 0.9 percent of GDP, and no reliance on National Fund transfers.

