Kazakhstan discloses promising GDP growth projections for 2026

Photo: lietuvos-bankas

Kazakhstan’s GDP is projected to grow by 5.4 percent in 2026, with an average annual growth of 5.3 percent through 2028, driven by manufacturing, mining, agriculture, construction, transport, and trade. Nominal GDP is expected to rise from 183.8 trillion tenge (approximately $349.2 billion) to 229.8 trillion tenge (approximately $436.6 billion) by 2028.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register