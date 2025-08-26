Kazakhstan discloses promising GDP growth projections for 2026
Photo: lietuvos-bankas
Kazakhstan’s GDP is projected to grow by 5.4 percent in 2026, with an average annual growth of 5.3 percent through 2028, driven by manufacturing, mining, agriculture, construction, transport, and trade. Nominal GDP is expected to rise from 183.8 trillion tenge (approximately $349.2 billion) to 229.8 trillion tenge (approximately $436.6 billion) by 2028.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy