Kazakhstan, Jordan deepen ties in pharma, veterinary, and agrochemical sectors

Photo: Kazakh Invest

As part of King Abdullah II of Jordan’s official visit to Kazakhstan, around 50 leading Jordanian companies took part in industry-focused sessions organized by Kazakh Invest. Discussions with representatives from both countries’ pharmaceutical, veterinary, and agrochemical sectors focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation through regulatory harmonization, local production, and joint certification.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register