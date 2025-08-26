Kazakhstan, Jordan deepen ties in pharma, veterinary, and agrochemical sectors
Photo: Kazakh Invest
As part of King Abdullah II of Jordan’s official visit to Kazakhstan, around 50 leading Jordanian companies took part in industry-focused sessions organized by Kazakh Invest. Discussions with representatives from both countries’ pharmaceutical, veterinary, and agrochemical sectors focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation through regulatory harmonization, local production, and joint certification.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy