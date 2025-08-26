Cadillac to bring Azerbaijan Grand Prix winners back to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Cadillac has revealed the driver lineup for its debut in the Formula 1 World Championship in 2026, Trend reports.

The team confirmed the signing of two highly experienced drivers and multiple Grand Prix winners — Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas. Together, they have competed in 527 Grands Prix and secured 16 victories, making them one of the most accomplished pairings on the grid.

Notably, Sergio Pérez is a two-time winner of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, having triumphed on the streets of Baku with Red Bull Honda in 2021 and 2023. Valtteri Bottas also claimed victory here in 2019 while driving for Mercedes.

With this announcement, Cadillac will officially become the 11th team on the Formula 1 grid starting from the 2026 season.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 will take place on 24–26 September in Baku.