South Korea’s AHA Co. powers into Uzbekistan with high-tech manufacturing plans

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 26. A major industrial project with the participation of South Korean investors has been launched in Uzbekistan's Fergana region, Trend reports via the regional government.

Regional governor Khairullo Bozorov met with Ku Gi Do, head of AHA Co., Ltd., a global leader in educational and medical equipment, to review the progress of construction and discuss future development plans.

A $20 million plant is being built in the Ecocity industrial zone on four hectares of land. The enterprise will produce interactive electronic boards (IFPD), electric vehicle chargers, medical equipment, and other products for both domestic and foreign markets.

The plant is expected to begin operating at full capacity next year, creating more than 200 new jobs in the region. A second stage of the project foresees the launch of television production.

Governor Bozorov confirmed regional authorities’ readiness to support investment initiatives and stressed the importance of accelerating the commissioning of the facility. The rector of the International University of Korea, Park Joon Ho, also attended the meeting.