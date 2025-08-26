Kazakhstan reports resilient coal sector performance in 7M2025
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
From January through July 2025, Kazakhstan mined 61.4 million tons of coal, with major allocations to energy facilities (37.4 million tons), exports (18.2 million tons), and public utilities/residential needs (2.2 million tons). Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov reported ongoing preparations for the heating season, with 29 percent of the 7.7 million ton demand already met.
