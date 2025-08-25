Special Representative of Russian President congratulates First VP Mehriban Aliyeva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Special Representative of Russian President on International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy has sent a congratulatory letter to First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of her birthday, Trend reports.

"Esteemed and dear Mehriban Aliyeva.

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday, which you celebrate at the peak of feminine beauty and political maturity.

Your tireless efforts to advance Azerbaijan's progress and strengthen its international authority has earned you deep respect, both in your country and beyond.

You have made tremendous efforts to restore the current peace and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. As a distinguished stateswoman, you are also the caring guardian of a family hearth that warms your loved ones, which is worthy of the highest recognition.

I avail myself of this opportunity to ask you to convey my greetings to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Heydarovich and all members of your family on this significant occasion.

I wish you long and happy years," the letter reads.