Zangezur Corridor - reconciliation project between Türkiye, Armenia and Azerbaijan - Erdogan

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. The Zangezur Corridor is a kind of reconciliation project between Türkiye, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his speech after the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

According to him, as a result of the implementation of the Zangezur Corridor project, economic cooperation between Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Armenia will enter a new stage.

Erdogan noted that the 224-kilometer railway line, the foundation of which was laid on August 22, is a source of pride for Türkiye. The capacity of this corridor will be 5.5 million passengers and 15 million tons of cargo per year.