Uzbekistan drives forward to become Central Asia’s transit hub, ADB says

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 26. Uzbekistan is transforming its transport sector through rail electrification, road upgrades, and cleaner fuels, aiming to become Central Asia’s main transit hub, the statement of the Asian Development Bank said, Trend reports.

According to the bank, the country views modern roads, railways, and logistics links as essential to achieving upper-middle-income status by the end of the decade. The transport sector contributes significantly to the economy and employs over a million people, with labor productivity having tripled over the past 30 years.

The ADB noted that although roads dominate the transport network, there are still gaps in their maintenance and density compared to developed countries. Railways, despite their limited length, play a key role in logistics, and electrification increases their efficiency. Urban transport is expanding, and air transport is improving, contributing to the development of both domestic and international transport.

The bank noted that Uzbekistan has also made strides in energy transition, moving from traditional fuels to natural gas, which now powers more than half of the transport sector. These efforts have helped curb emissions even as transport activity grows.

The information also pointed out that the Uzbek government continues policy reforms and infrastructure investments to address challenges such as road safety and air pollution, providing a model for other landlocked and developing economies seeking to strengthen transport efficiency, trade, and sustainability.