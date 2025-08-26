Kazakhstan,Tajikistan forge closer bonds in diplomatic and interparliamentary relations

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 26. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the upper house of the Tajik parliament Rustam Emomali, and discussed the prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Tajik strategic partnership and alliance in the context of developing interparliamentary relations, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

In the course of the meeting, President Tokayev highly appreciated the steady progress in the development of bilateral cooperation and emphasized the importance of Rustam Emomali's visit for further strengthening the interaction between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

The Speaker of the Upper Chamber of the Parliament of Tajikistan thanked Tokayev for the warm reception and conveyed greetings from President Emomali Rahmon.

According to Rustam Emomali, Kazakhstan is a reliable strategic partner and ally of Tajikistan. He congratulated the President of Kazakhstan on the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic and pointed out that the parliaments of the two countries work constructively and businesslike for the benefit of their peoples.

During the meeting, pressing issues of trade and economic cooperation, the water sector, and interparliamentary diplomacy were discussed. Moreover, the interlocutors expressed satisfaction with the current development of bilateral relations in the spirit of friendship and mutual support.

Following the meeting, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Rustam Emomali the Order of Dostyk (Friendship) II degree for his significant contribution to deepening the bilateral strategic partnership.