National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sets course with new policy rate decision

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 25. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan (NBK) has decided to keep its key policy rate at 9.25 percent, Trend reports via the bank.



The National Bank announced that, since the beginning of 2025, inflation in Kyrgyzstan has cumulatively reached 5 percent and year-on-year, at 9.4 percent. Price growth has been primarily driven by external factors, including volatility in global food markets, increased demand, and seasonal fluctuations in food prices. An annual review of electricity tariffs has also added to inflationary pressure.

At the same time, Kyrgyzstan’s economy continues to expand strongly. Real GDP grew by 11.5 percent in January–July 2025, with the fastest growth seen in industry, construction, and services. Consumer demand remains high due to rising incomes, strong inflows of remittances, and increased consumer lending by banks.

The National Bank declared its monetary policy aims to maintain price stability in the short and medium term while supporting a balanced money supply and a stable exchange rate.

Uncertainty in the global economy remains high, given ongoing geopolitical tensions and inflation in Kyrgyzstan’s main trading partners. Taking these risks into account, the Bank chose to leave the policy rate unchanged.

The next scheduled meeting of the National Bank’s Board on the key rate will take place on October 27, 2025.