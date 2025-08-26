Azerbaijani PM highlights Washington declaration’s role in securing mainland-Nakhchivan link

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26.​ The Washington Declaration explicitly emphasizes the importance of ensuring an unobstructed and reliable connection between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, said the country's Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, Trend reports.

Speaking at a special Cabinet session dedicated to President Ilham Aliyev’s historic visit to Washington, Asadov stated that this is not only about strengthening bilateral relations but also about elevating Azerbaijan’s role on the global economic and transport map.

"The trilateral summit in Washington with the participation of the leaders of Azerbaijan, the United States, and Armenia, and the subsequent signing of the Joint Declaration, demonstrated that peace advocated by Azerbaijan over many years has gained broad international support and has now been formally recognized.

The declaration lays out a critical political framework for regional peace and creates the groundwork for future cooperation. The Joint Declaration, a comprehensive agreement, not only ends decades of armed conflict between the two countries but also represents the Azerbaijani people’s pursuit of historical justice, while reflecting the state’s political and diplomatic strength and its international standing. By implementing United Nations resolutions that had long remained unenforced, and by restoring truth and justice through military means and the sacrifice of its martyrs, Azerbaijan has positioned itself as the architect of the peace agreement with Armenia, bringing the conflict to a definitive conclusion on the political stage as well," he added.

The PM stressed that President Aliyev’s consistent position on securing an overland passage between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan has now been accepted by Armenia.

“Despite challenges, differences, and varying positions, this demand of the Azerbaijani President was also accepted by Armenia. The document signed in Washington clearly highlights the necessity of guaranteeing free and secure connectivity between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan. For this purpose, a special infrastructure initiative supported by the United States, the ‘Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity’ (TRIPP), is envisaged. This will bring significant changes not only for Azerbaijan but for the entire region’s economic and geopolitical landscape. On behalf of myself and the government, I sincerely congratulate the President and the people of Azerbaijan on this Washington victory,” he stated.

