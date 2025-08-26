Victory and peace led by Azerbaijan sealed with US President’s signature - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26.​ The victories achieved on the battlefield by our Glorious Army under the leadership of President and Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev, along with the peace initiative spearheaded by Azerbaijan, were formalized in Washington with the participation and signature of the President of the US, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said, Trend reports.

In his speech at a special session at the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Washington, Asadov highlighted the historic significance of the trip.

"The triumphant Washington visit of President Ilham Aliyev, which drew the attention of the entire world, not only strengthens our country’s influence and position on the international political stage but also opens new prospects for ensuring long-term peace in the region," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that the warm reception of President Ilham Aliyev in Washington by President Donald Trump, the special respect, sincerity, and hospitality shown to our head of state, and the presentation of the symbolic key to the White House, clearly reflect the U.S. President’s high regard for President Aliyev’s leadership and personality.

"The victories achieved on the battlefield by our Glorious Army under the leadership of President and Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev, and the peace initiative spearheaded by Azerbaijan, were formalized in Washington with the participation and signature of the U.S. President. The historic documents signed during the visit, on one hand, elevate Azerbaijan–U.S. relations to a new stage of development and strategic partnership, and on the other hand, lay the foundation for normalizing Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, addressing matters of critical importance for Azerbaijan and the region.

After November 8, the world witnessed another historic event on August eighth: the date, written in gold in Azerbaijan’s diplomatic history, marked the achievement of the objectives of the peace concept, meticulously developed by President Ilham Aliyev to meet the challenges of the time, building on the foundation laid by the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev.

These achievements are the logical result of the strong leadership, tireless efforts, unwavering determination, principled stance, diplomatic skill, foresight, and wise decisions of the President of Azerbaijan. They underpin the liberation of Karabakh and all occupied territories, the assurance of full sovereignty, the creation of new geopolitical realities, and the strengthening of Azerbaijan’s international influence.

In the post-war period, Azerbaijan’s foreign policy prioritizes sustainable peace, mutual recognition of state borders, and the opening of communication routes. In this context, the documents signed in Washington carry special significance," he said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel