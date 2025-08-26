Azerbaijan's Lachin hosts panel discussion on youth in cultural and creative industries (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26.​ On August 26, Lachin hosted a panel discussion on youth in cultural and creative industries with the participation of young people from Azerbaijan, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

Farrukh Jumayev, Head of the International Relations Department of the Ministry of Culture, noted that President Ilham Aliyev has created all necessary conditions for the comprehensive development of youth in Azerbaijan. He emphasized that Azerbaijan supports the development of cultural and creative industries and the active role of youth in this field, adding that such projects strengthen cultural dialogue and cooperation among CIS countries.

Representatives of youth organizations from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan shared information about projects implemented in their countries.

The event continued with discussions, where participants addressed questions of interest to the youth.

As part of Lachin City Day celebrations, a grand concert featuring renowned Azerbaijani artists and art groups will take place on a stage set up along the Hakari River.

