Heydar Aliyev Foundation organizes another entertainment event for children (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. On August 26, at the initiative of Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, festive events for children were held at various entertainment venues in Baku, Trend reports.

The festive events were attended by children of our martyrs who heroically died for the liberation of our lands from occupation, as well as children deprived of parental care, raised in boarding schools, with limited health capabilities, and in need of special care.

The children, who were taken to the recreation areas by special buses, enjoyed the entertainment organized for them, participated in various games, master classes, and dances.

On a hot summer day, the children also had fun in the pool and participated in various games, including a foam show. As part of the events, which lasted all day, lunch was organized for the children. Children whose birthdays coincided with today's date happily celebrated this special day together with their peers.

At the end of the event, each child received gifts from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation as a memento of a wonderful day of recreation.