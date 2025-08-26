Azerbaijan's industrial output and services surpass milestone in 6M2025

Photo: Baku City Statistics Department

Azerbaijan’s industrial sector produced goods and services worth over 25 billion manat in the first half of the year, with mining and processing leading output. Inventories of finished products and other goods in enterprise warehouses totaled nearly 520 million manat, highlighting strong supply chain activity.

