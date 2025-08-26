Azerbaijan's industrial output and services surpass milestone in 6M2025
Photo: Baku City Statistics Department
Azerbaijan’s industrial sector produced goods and services worth over 25 billion manat in the first half of the year, with mining and processing leading output. Inventories of finished products and other goods in enterprise warehouses totaled nearly 520 million manat, highlighting strong supply chain activity.
