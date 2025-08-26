Azerbaijani Baku's retail sector experiences steady growth in 6M2025

Retail turnover in Baku rose by over four percent in the first half of the year, reaching around 17.4 billion manat, with non-food sales driving most of the growth. Food and beverage sales slightly declined, while individual and enterprise retailers saw solid increases in real terms.

