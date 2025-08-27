Albania welcomes ICJ advisory opinion on climate change

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. The Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania has welcomed the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) advisory opinion on “Obligations of States in Respect of Climate Change,” calling it a major milestone in the evolution of international climate law, Trend reports.

The opinion strongly reflects Albania’s legal submissions and reaffirms key principles long championed by the country and its partners.

In its ruling, the Court recognized climate change as an “urgent and existential threat” and confirmed that all states, regardless of treaty status, are bound by international law to prevent significant environmental harm, cooperate globally, and uphold human rights in climate action. The opinion also underlined that governments must align their actions with the 1.5°C temperature goal, warning that failure to limit greenhouse gas emissions could amount to a breach of international law.

Among its key findings, the ICJ recognized a standalone human right to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment, confirmed binding customary obligations to prevent harm and cooperate internationally, and emphasized accountability for climate inaction, including fossil fuel subsidies and expansion. The Court further highlighted the importance of protecting vulnerable communities and advancing intergenerational equity.

Albania hailed the opinion as a significant achievement for all states committed to climate justice and accountability. Officials stressed that the decision strengthens the legal basis for enhanced national climate commitments, responsible investment regulation, and fairer global climate governance.

Albania’s leadership in the ICJ proceedings, coupled with its commitment to climate justice and legal accountability, has reinforced its role as a principled global advocate. The Ministry emphasized that protecting nature is central to achieving climate justice and securing a sustainable future for all.