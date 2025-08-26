Testimonies of victims and legal heirs heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trial (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. The trial of Ruben Vardanyan, a citizen of Armenia charged with crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other serious offenses under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, continued on August 26, Trend reports.

The open court session, held at the Baku Military Court under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev, with Judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), ensured that the accused was provided with a translator in his preferred language, Russian, and a lawyer of his choice for his defense.

Before the questioning, Judge Zeynal Agayev explained the rights and obligations provided by law to the victims and legal heirs of the victims attending the court session for the first time.

Subsequently, the court heard the testimonies of the victims and their legal heirs.

Bilal Mammadhasanov, the father and legal heir of victim Gasim Mammadhasanov, stated in his testimony that his son was killed in Khojaly as a result of gunfire from remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

In response to a question from state prosecutor Fuad Musayev, Makkah Ahmadova, the mother and legal heir of victim Rizvan Ahmadov, stated that her son lost his life in Khojaly due to enemy gunfire.

Farida Seyidova, the mother and legal heir of victim Tural Seyidov, testified that her son was killed in Khojaly when a mine planted by the enemy exploded while he was driving a KamAZ truck.

In response to questions from Tuqay Rahimli, Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special Assignments, Gulbaniz Amiraslanova, the legal heir of victim Ramin Huseynov, stated that her son lost his life in Aghdara due to provocations by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Mustafa Nematov, the father and legal heir of victim Azer Mammadov, emphasized in his testimony that his son was killed in Zangilan by sniper fire from the enemy.

In response to questions from state prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, Aladdin Mardanov, the father and legal heir of victim Mammad Mardanov, stated that his son was killed after hitting an anti-tank mine.

Shahmar Shamshiyev, the legal heir of victim Ilham Shamshiyev, testified that his brother was killed in Aghdara due to enemy provocations.

In response to a question from Nasir Bayramov, Head of the Department for the Defense of State Prosecution at the Prosecutor General’s Office, Said Taghizada, the legal heir of victim Ali Taghiyev, stated that his brother lost his life in Aghdam due to sniper fire from remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Kamran Mirzayev, the father and legal heir of victim Mirzaali Mirzazade, testified that his son was killed in Aghdara as a result of enemy provocations.

Safar Suleymanov, the father and legal heir of victim Nail Suleymanli, stated in his testimony that his son lost his life in Khankendi due to enemy provocations.

In response to questions from Vusal Aliyev, Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General, Nasib Beydiyev, the father and legal heir of victim Royal Beydiyev, stated that his son was killed in Khojavend as a result of provocations by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Vahid Agayev, the father and legal heir of victim Kenan Agayev, emphasized that his son was killed in Khojavend due to sniper fire resulting from enemy provocations.

In response to questions from state prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, Tabiyyat Shahriyarov, the father and legal heir of victim Vusal Shahriyarov, stated that his son was killed in Khojaly as a result of provocations by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Victim Vurgun Gulmammadov stated in his testimony that he was injured in the thigh-hip area due to sniper fire during enemy provocations in the Aghdara region.

Ahlam Mammadov testified that Omar Shirinov was killed, and he, along with Faiq Jafarov and several others, sustained various bodily injuries due to the explosion of an artillery shell fired by the enemy in the Lachin region.

Victim Royal Mammadov stated that he was injured due to the explosion of an artillery shell fired by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups near him in the Janyatag village of the Aghdara region. At that time, Emin Garayev was killed.

Sabutay Agabagirov testified that he, along with his comrades Ali Heydarov, Samir Karimov, Shamkhal Gasimov, Jeyhun Abbasov, Tural Guliyev, Iskandar Huseynov, and Alizamin Ismayilov, sustained injuries due to an artillery shell fired by the enemy in the Aghdara region.

Ulvi Hasanov, who stated he was wounded by a bullet in the left abdominal cavity due to automatic weapon fire by the enemy in the Aghdam direction, testified that Royal Mammadov and Murad Eyyubov were killed at that time.

Ehtiram Allahyarov stated that he sustained a bullet wound in the Khojaly region due to gunfire from remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups. He noted that Ramil Rzayev and Sergey Heybatov lost their lives during the provocation.

Victim Ali Jafarli emphasized in his testimony that he sustained shrapnel wounds in various parts of his body and a traumatic brain injury due to artillery fire from the enemy while returning from Aghdara to Aghdam.

Victim Elshan Zarbaliyev stated that the vehicle he was driving in Papravand village of Aghdam was hit by enemy artillery fire, resulting in his injury.

Vusal Latifov testified that Emin Abbasov and Ulvi Mikayilov were killed, and he was wounded, due to enemy provocations in the Aghdara region.

Victim Sarkhan Karimli emphasized that he was injured due to the explosion of a grenade planted by the enemy in the liberated territory of Jabrayil.

Avazaga Abdullazade testified that he was injured due to the explosion of an F1 hand grenade thrown by the opposing side in the Narinjlar village area between Aghdara and Khankendi. He noted that eight others were also injured during the incident.

Victims Vatan Verdiyev, Ilkin Ibrahimov, Shamkhal Gasimov, Emin Jafarov, Vaseh Eyvazov, Amrah Aliyev, Shaiq Yediyarov, and Shirkhan Mustafayev stated in their testimonies that they were injured in the Aghdara direction due to enemy provocations.

Ramil Allahyarov, Samir Mirzayev, Elvin Mammadov, Ravan Shafizade, and Imran Bayramov stated that they were wounded due to enemy gunfire in the Kalbajar direction.

Other victims—Vasif Mammadov, Rustam Ismayilov, Toğrul Najizade, Altay Ahmadov, Rajabali Mirzazade, Rashad Hudulov, Eltaj Khalilov, Elkhan Mammadzade, Parvin Safarov, and Sahib Baghirov—stated in their testimonies that they sustained injuries due to enemy gunfire in the Khojaly direction.

Eldar Abbasov testified that Seymur Shabiyev was killed, and he, along with Qismat Shukurov, Vurgun Sayilov, Vusal Huseynov, and Nasimi Alakbarov, sustained injuries due to the explosion of a drone launched by the enemy in the Khankendi area.

Victim Gahraman Ismayilov stated that the area they were in in Khojavend was first hit by a rocket and then targeted with other weapons by the enemy. As a result, he sustained injuries to various parts of his body, and Vusal Rustamov, Elvin Aliyev, and Alibey Alibeyov were killed.

Rufat Salimov stated that he and Azad Allahverdiyev sustained injuries due to gunfire from remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in the Asgaran settlement of the Khojaly region.

Victim Jeyhun Asgarov stated that he and Yasin Guluzade, a doctor at the medical station, were injured due to the explosion of a large-caliber shell fired by the opposing side at an emergency medical vehicle in the Aghdara region.

Tahir Zeynalov, Elsevar Karimov, Gismat Shukurov in Khankendi, Hazar Bandaliyev, Dunyamin Azizov in Khojavend, Samir Zamanov, Abulfaz Malikov, Ali Babayev, Parvin Ahmadli, Zakir Jabrayilov, and Taleh Zeynalov in Aghdam emphasized that they were wounded due to enemy gunfire.

Other victims—Sirus Galalli, Umud Aliyev, Namat Askarov, Kamran Muradov, Famil Huseynov, Alim Gulmaliyev, Vuqar Yusifov, Ilyas Sadiqov, Rovshan Jafarov, and Ehtibar Abasguliyev—stated in their testimonies that they were injured due to enemy provocations.

Subsequently, the court announced the results of the forensic medical examinations conducted regarding the victims.

The next court session was scheduled for September 2.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).