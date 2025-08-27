Kazakhstan weighs possibility of direct flights to Jordan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 27. During the official visit of King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan to Kazakhstan, Chairman of the Board of the Samruk-Kazyna, Nurlan Zhakupov, announced on the sidelines of the Akorda (Presidential Palace) that the possibility of launching a direct flight between Kazakhstan and Jordan is being considered, Trend reports.

According to him, negotiations are already underway on several routes, though no concrete agreements have been reached yet.

“We are carefully studying Jordan’s transport and logistics potential on the one hand. On the other hand, we are looking at the possibility of launching a direct flight between Kazakhstan and Jordan in the first half of next year, provided there is sufficient passenger demand to make it commercially viable,” Zhakupov noted.

Among Jordan’s popular destinations, he mentioned the ancient city of Petra and the Dead Sea resorts. If demand proves strong, the airline Air Astana is expected to make a favorable decision regarding the flight launch.

King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein arrived in Astana on an official visit. Last night, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev personally welcomed the King at the Astana airport. Today, the two leaders are scheduled to hold talks and participate in the Kazakhstan–Jordan Business Forum.







