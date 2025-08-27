Lithuanian FM meets U.S. ambassador to NATO in Vilnius

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. On August 26, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys met with U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew G. Whitaker in Vilnius, Trend reports.

The discussions focused on key transatlantic cooperation and security issues, including Lithuania’s and the region’s security, strengthening NATO’s defense and deterrence posture, and the presence of U.S. forces in Europe and Lithuania.

Minister Budrys thanked the United States for its leadership in encouraging European allies to assume greater responsibility for their own defense and to meet the NATO defense investment commitments made at the Hague Summit as quickly as possible.

“Lithuania is a reliable NATO ally and takes the security of Europe extremely seriously – this year we will allocate 4 percent of GDP to defense, and by 2026 we plan to reach 5.25 percent. We are investing in a national division, military infrastructure, and modern weaponry. Moreover, we are the largest purchaser of U.S. defense equipment in the Baltics, with American-made systems making up 20 percent of Lithuania’s defense acquisitions,” Budrys said.

Budrys emphasized that the United States remains Lithuania’s closest security partner and that a strong transatlantic bond continues to be one of the country’s foreign policy priorities.

He also underlined that U.S. forces stationed along NATO’s eastern flank, including in Lithuania, are a key factor in ensuring regional peace and stability. Lithuania, he noted, provides top-level host nation support, is investing heavily in infrastructure, and is prepared to host twice as many U.S. troops if needed.

Ambassador Whitaker is visiting Lithuania for the first time. During his trip, the U.S. delegation will also visit Pabradė, where American troops are stationed, as well as Rukla, home to NATO’s multinational battlegroup. Ambassador Whitaker began his role as the U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO on April 3, 2025.