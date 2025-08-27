Azerbaijan experiences freight turnover decline on North-South Corridor in 6M2025

Freight turnover on the Azerbaijan section of the North-South Transport Corridor fell to around 1.2 billion ton-kilometers in the first half of the year. Transit cargoes accounted for roughly 420 million ton-kilometers, marking a noticeable decline from last year.

