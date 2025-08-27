Zangezur Corridor is not in any way threat to Iran - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Our interstate relations (with Iran – ed.) are between the governments, between the presidents, and between the foreign ministers. Therefore, we totally ignore these false narratives, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Al Arabiya channel, Trend reports.

The head of state noted, “Everything is clear. The position of the president is absolutely reasonable and is based on the fact that the Zangezur Corridor is not in any way a threat to Iran.”