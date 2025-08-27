Azerbaijan can increase volume of gas to Syria - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Azerbaijani gas, through Türkiye, is coming to Syria, and the Qatari government was so generous as to provide funds for that, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Al Arabiya channel, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Saudi TV channel Al-Arabiya, Trend reports

The head of state noted, “So far, we have agreed on about 1.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Syria, but their demands are higher. So in the future, we can increase the volume of gas so that they experience fewer shortages.”