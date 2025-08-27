China stands among priority markets for Azerbaijan - chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27.​ The development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and China is also reflected in the field of tourism, said Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, Trend reports.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony of the “China Ready” program, Naghiyev emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to China in April and the establishment of comprehensive strategic partnership relations opened new perspectives and set new tasks for expanding bilateral cooperation in tourism.

“The agreement on mutual visa exemption for citizens of both countries, signed in Beijing this April, is the clearest example of this progress.

Naturally, the simplification of visa-free travel between our citizens will directly contribute to an increase in tourist flows. This will also boost business activity in the tourism sector, while strengthening economic, humanitarian, and cultural ties.

Since the early years of its establishment, the State Tourism Agency has regarded China as one of Azerbaijan’s priority markets,” he stated.

