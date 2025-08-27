Kazakhstan eyes stronger trade ties with Jordan amid growing business interest
Photo: Kazakh Invest
Kazakhstan is seeing increased interest from local entrepreneurs in the Jordanian market, signaling potential for stronger bilateral ties. At the Kazakhstan - Jordan Business Forum, Kazakh official Gabidulla Ospankulov highlighted opportunities for cooperation in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, logistics, and processing. In 2024, trade turnover between the two countries rose to $6.3 million, and Jordanian investment in Kazakhstan has surpassed $15.4 million since 2005.
