Kazakhstan eyes stronger trade ties with Jordan amid growing business interest

Photo: Kazakh Invest

Kazakhstan is seeing increased interest from local entrepreneurs in the Jordanian market, signaling potential for stronger bilateral ties. At the Kazakhstan - Jordan Business Forum, Kazakh official Gabidulla Ospankulov highlighted opportunities for cooperation in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, logistics, and processing. In 2024, trade turnover between the two countries rose to $6.3 million, and Jordanian investment in Kazakhstan has surpassed $15.4 million since 2005.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register