Iranand European trio hold talks on nuclear issue

Iran Materials 26 August 2025 23:32 (UTC +04:00)

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Representatives from Iran, France, Germany, Great Britain, and the European Union (EU) met to discuss the Iranian nuclear issue, Trend reports.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said the talks took place in Geneva between Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi and the political directors of the three European countries and the EU.

"At the meeting, both sides presented their positions on Resolution 2231," Gharibabadi noted, emphasizing that Iran remains committed to mutually beneficial diplomatic solutions.

