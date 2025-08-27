When President Trump gave his name to the Zangezur Corridor, it will materialize very soon - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. When President Trump gave his name to the Zangezur Corridor, I'm sure that it will materialize very soon, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Al Arabiya channel, Trend reports.

“From the point of building the physical infrastructure, I mean the railroad, it should not take a long time, because it's only 42 kilometers. If we were to build it ourselves, we would have done it in one year. Maybe for Armenia it will take a few more years, because we have more experience in building railroads,” he added.