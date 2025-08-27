President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Moldovan President

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, Trend reports.

"Dear Madame President,

On the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Moldova – Independence Day, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and, through you, to your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

We attach great importance to the development of the traditional friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova.

I am confident that through our joint efforts, in the interests of our countries and peoples, we will be able to make more effective use of the existing potential of Azerbaijan-Moldova relations and further advance our mutually beneficial cooperation both on a bilateral basis and within multilateral frameworks.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your activities, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Moldova," the letter reads.

