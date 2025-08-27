Kazakhstan highlights three decades of ADB-fueled development investments

Photo: Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin met with ADB Representative Kumar Utsav to discuss ongoing and future joint projects in Kazakhstan. ADB has invested over $7.5 billion in the country over 30 years, supporting infrastructure, energy, housing, and social development. Key topics included transport projects, university hospitals, and Kazakhstan’s involvement in the CAREC Program.

