Azerbaijan’s Ballija village honors returning residents with agricultural certificates

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27.​ New opportunities are being created for former internally displaced persons returning to Ballija village in the Khojaly district to engage in agricultural activities. The process of leasing arable land to residents has already begun, the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, told Trend.

The Ministry of Agriculture organized educational training sessions based on the residents’ electronic applications.

Participants received guidance on effective farming practices. Certificates were awarded to 104 residents who achieved high results during the training. The event in Ballija village was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, and the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service.

Speakers noted that a total of 552 hectares of arable land have been allocated in Ballija and Khanyurdu villages. The land will be distributed in stages, with each family receiving five hectares for use.

After returning to their lands following many years of absence, residents are expected to enhance their native villages through their labor, develop agriculture, and contribute to the economic vitality of the region.

So far, 123 residents of Ballija village have submitted electronic applications to the Ministry of Agriculture.

