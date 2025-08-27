Turkmenistan and EU plan joint business forum in Ashgabat for 2026

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 27. Ashgabat may host the first EU-Turkmenistan Business Forum in 2026, Trend reports via Turkmen Embassy in Belgium.

The forum is expected to become a new stage in strengthening economic ties between the two sides and will complement other major international events in the region.

These plans were discussed during a meeting in Brussels between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Belgium, Sapar Palvanov, and the European Commission’s Director of International Partnerships for Asia and the Pacific, Peteris Oostubs. The sides also reviewed Turkmenistan’s participation in the Global Gateway Forum this October in Brussels and stressed the importance of bilateral and regional cooperation in trade, transport, education and humanitarian ties.

Preparations are also underway for the EU-Central Asia economic and investment forums scheduled for November 2025 in Tashkent, which will include a Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor Investor Forum designed to draw the attention of international business to regional connectivity projects. In addition, Turkmenistan has confirmed its readiness to host the following round of the EU-Central Asia Economic Forum in Ashgabat.