Azerbaijan sees notable wage growth in information and communication sector in 6M2025
Average monthly salaries in Azerbaijan’s information and communication sector rose to around 1,906 manat in the first half of the year, marking an 11 percent increase compared to last year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy