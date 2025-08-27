Our plan is to provide decent housing conditions and jobs for all former IDPs - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Now we are spending more money on housing projects, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Saudi TV channel Al-Arabiya, Trend reports.

''It is now visible — buildings are rising from the middle of nowhere, and our plan is to provide decent housing conditions and jobs for all the former IDPs. The process has started. As I said, more than 50,000 already live on their ancestral lands,'' President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said.