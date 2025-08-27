Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, East Zangezur show vibrant job market growth in 6M2025
Azerbaijan created nearly 49,000 new jobs in the first half of 2025, with the majority in the non-state sector and concentrated in Baku. During the same period, around 4,300 jobs were closed, mostly due to layoffs in operating enterprises.
