Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, East Zangezur show vibrant job market growth in 6M2025

Azerbaijan created nearly 49,000 new jobs in the first half of 2025, with the majority in the non-state sector and concentrated in Baku. During the same period, around 4,300 jobs were closed, mostly due to layoffs in operating enterprises.

