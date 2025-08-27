China ready to enhance e-commerce cooperation with Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 27. China is ready to enhance cooperation with Uzbekistan in the field of e-commerce, Trend reports via Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Digital Technologies.

The statement was made during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Digital Technologies Jamol Maxsudov and a Chinese delegation led by Wang Ning, President of the China E-Commerce Chamber of Commerce (CECC).

The parties discussed prospects for collaboration in information and communication technologies, the digital economy, and e-commerce. The Chinese side praised the scale and pace of Uzbekistan’s digital transformation and expressed interest in working together on IT solutions and joint innovation projects.

During the meeting, the guests were presented with information about IT Park Uzbekistan and ongoing initiatives aimed at developing the national IT ecosystem. The delegation was also introduced to projects of the UZINFOCOM Center, including solutions for managing e-government systems.

Following the talks, both sides confirmed their intention to strengthen bilateral ties and explore new areas of cooperation.