Zangazur Corridor will not only be East-West, but also North-South transportation corridor - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 27 August 2025 11:21 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. The Zangazur Corridor will not only be East-West, but also a North-South transportation corridor, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Al Arabiya channel, Trend reports.

“Instead of one North-South route from Russia to Iran through Azerbaijan, we will have another one from Russia to Azerbaijan, Armenia, Nakhchivan, and then Iran. So it will be, I think, a win-win situation for the whole region, and there will be no losers,” the head of state pointed out.

