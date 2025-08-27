We are almost in final stage of infrastructural development - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. In an interview with the Al Arabiya channel, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev spoke about the challenges encountered in the resettlement of the territories liberated from occupation, Trend reports.

The head of state stated that the two main obstacles to these efforts are the mining of the territories and the complete destruction of infrastructure in Karabakh.

“Now we are almost in the final stage of infrastructural development. I think full infrastructure projects will be ready in maybe two to three years,”