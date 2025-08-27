If Armenia again puts under doubt our territorial integrity, we will respond adequately - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. I spoke a little bit about the First Karabakh War, but you know, in order to illustrate what happened to us, we would probably need days and months. There was ethnic cleansing, there was the Khojaly genocide, innocent people were killed. We still have more than 3,000 people missing, and there were strong emotional feelings here in Azerbaijan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Saudi TV channel Al-Arabiya, Trend reports.

''Even when the war of 2020 ended with our victory, there were still people in Azerbaijan who demanded revenge. But I told them at that time, when I addressed the people, that we had taken revenge on the battlefield. We will not do to them what they have done to us, because what they have done to us were war crimes.

So what I am trying to say is that if any future government of Armenia, no matter when it comes to power, puts under doubt what has been signed in Washington, Armenia will face serious complications, because the balance of power in the region is absolutely in our favor from all points of view. I think it's obvious to everyone, and if Armenia again puts under doubt our territorial integrity, we will respond adequately.

The importance of what has been signed in Washington is that both sides recognize each other’s territorial integrity and will plan their future interactions based on this fundamental thesis of international law. So if they stop recognizing our territorial integrity, we will do the same with theirs. And who will win and who will lose? I think that's a rhetorical question. So I think there will be enough wisdom and a reasonable approach from any future Armenian government not to put under doubt what we agreed in Washington, and again, it’s an agreement between two states. It’s not an agreement between Pashinyan and me,'' the head of state noted.