Azerbaijan sees reduced freight movement on North-West Corridor in 6M2025

Freight turnover on the Azerbaijan section of the North-West Transport Corridor declined to around 1.6 billion ton-kilometers in the first half of the year. Transit cargoes accounted for roughly 1.4 billion ton-kilometers, marking a sharp drop compared to last year.

