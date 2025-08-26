Azerbaijani court sets date for next hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26.​ The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, charged under Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code with crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing terrorism, and other serious offenses, continued on August 26 at the Baku Military Court, Trend reports.

The open court session, presided over by Judge Zeynal Aghayev, with Judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), ensured that Vardanyan was provided with a Russian-language interpreter and a defense lawyer of his choice.

Before questioning, Judge Aghayev explained the legal rights and obligations to victims and their legal heirs attending the trial for the first time.

The next court session is scheduled for September 2.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).