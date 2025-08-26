Azerbaijan’s road transport sector records solid revenue growth
Azerbaijan’s road transport sector saw solid revenue growth, surpassing 1 billion manat in the first half of the year, driven by rising freight and passenger earnings. Freight volumes reached around 70 million tons, while passenger traffic climbed to roughly 901 million people.
